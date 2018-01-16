At CES 2018, Vivo unveiled what is officially the world's first smartphone equipped with a fingerprint scanner under the display.

The Chinese smartphone maker had said during the January 9 reveal that the device would hit the market in early 2018. Now the device has already appeared on Chinese certification site TENAA and it looks like it has received its certification.

The Vivo in-display fingerprint scanner smartphone which didn't have an official name till now is listed as the Vivo X20 Plus UD. The 'UD' moniker is most likely short for 'Under Display', since the in-display fingerprint scanner is also called 'Under-display' fingerprint scanner. Although the Vivo X20 Plus UD looks quite similar to the regular Vivo X20 Plus, it does not come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner like the latter.

Interestingly, though, some people were calling the phone the Vivo X20 Plus during CES, but the X20 Plus is the regular variant with a fingerprint scanner on the back panel and the Vivo X20 Plus UD is the one with the in-display fingerprint scanner.

We already knew some of the phone's specs and the TENAA certification seems to confirm most of them.

Vivo X20 Plus UD Specifications

The Vivo X20 Plus UD will come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160x1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor that's clocked at 2.2GHz, combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory is expandable further using a microSD card up to 256GB.

In terms of the camera, the X20 Plus UD will sport a dual camera setup on the back with a 12MP and 5MP sensor combination. The front-facing camera is listed as 12MP too.

The phone will be juiced by a beefy 3800mAh battery and run on Android 7.1.1 nougat out-of-the-box.

Vivo could price the device around CNY 3,698 (approx. Rs 36,790) and launch the phone in four different colours – Matte black, Black gold, Champagne gold and Rose gold.

Source: TENAA (in Chinese)