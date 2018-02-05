Valentine's Day is almost upon us, and it seems like smartphone manufacturers are giving customers plenty of gifting options in the colour of love.

Not long ago, Honor launched the limited-edition red colour variant of the Honor 7X. Before that, OnePlus had launched the Lava Red variant of OnePlus 5T.

Now, Vivo wants you to express your love this Valentine's Day with the Vivo V7+ Red Infinite Love Limited Edition.

The Chinese company has launched the limited-edition red colour variant of the popular V7+ in India, and there's more to the phone than just the colour.

The Vivo V7+ Infinite Love limited edition has been designed by none other than one of India's finest fashion designers, Manish Malhotra.

What makes the Vivo V7+ Red Infinite Love Limited Edition even more special is that it features a gold-coloured heart-shaped motif at the back with Manish Malhotra's name below it. The Vivo logo is accentuated in gold and the rim surrounding the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and antenna lines too have been beautifully done up in gold.

"With the launch of the V7+ Manish Malhotra Limited edition, we are providing an opportunity for consumers to express their love in a more elegant and captivating manner," Kenny Zeng, chief marketing officer at Vivo India, said in a statement.

"I am happy to collaborate with Vivo and present the V7+. We have created a phone that symbolises the spirit of youth and infinite love," Manish Malhotra said.

Vivo V7+ Infinite Love price and availability

Being a limited-edition designer smartphone, Vivo V7+ Infinite Love is bound to be a little pricier than the regular model. The Vivo V7+ Red Infinite Love Limited Edition carries a price tag of Rs 22,990, compared to the regular Vivo V7+, which retails for around Rs 21,990.

For those interested, the smartphone is available exclusively on Amazon.in.

Meanwhile, as part of the launch offers, Amazon India is giving exchange offer of up to Rs 18,551 on the smartphone. The exchange value depends on the old smartphone that you choose to swap.

Apart from that, customers will also get a gift voucher worth Rs 500 from Ferns N Petals, an online flower and gifts retailer. And since the phone is being targeted at couples, customers will also get free couple movie tickets from BookMyShow.

Vivo V7+ specifications

To recall, the original Vivo V7+ (Quick Review) was launched in September last year in Champagne Gold and Matte Black colours. Apart from the cosmetic changes, the specifications of the limited-edition Vivo V7+ are the same as the regular model.

Vivo V7+ sports a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720x1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The camera department is one of the highlights of Vivo V7+. The selfie-centric smartphone features a 24MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture lens and a dedicated soft flash for low-light selfies. The camera features several modes like Portrait Mode, and Face Beauty 7.0.

Along with that, the vivo V7+ also comes with the face unlock feature that allows users to unlock the phone using the front camera. The rear camera is a 16MP shooter with an f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash.

Vivo V7+ comes with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box with Funtouch OS 3.2 custom UI on top. The device is backed by a 3,225mAh non-removable lithium-Ion battery and offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, FM radio and USB OTG connectivity.

Meanwhile, Vivo's sister company Oppo recently unveiled a new glossy blue colour varaint of Oppo F5 called with Oppo F5 Sidharth Limited edition with Bollywoood actor Sidharth Malhotra.