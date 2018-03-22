Vivo is going to launch its latest smartphone in the V-series in India Friday, March 23, and a lot of hype is being built around the upcoming smartphone. Vivo V9 has already leaked several times in the past few days, giving a closer look at its design, features, pricing and more.

Vivo V9 launch event will commence at 1 pm Friday, putting a rest to all the rumors, but here's a final look at everything we've seen so far through official and unofficial channels.

Design and display

The biggest highlight of Vivo V9 is its overall design, featuring a truly bezel-less display. The handset is said to feature high-quality aluminum body and toughened glass. Taking cues from the popular iPhone X, Vivo V9 will have a large 6.3-inch Full HD+ display without any side bezels, 19:9 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and a notch at the top.

Imagining a Face ID sensors on the notch is a stretch, but the V9 smartphone could sport a front camera, an earpiece and a proximity sensor closely packed in the top area. We will have more clarity on what to expect from the notch Friday.

Camera

Vivo is widely promoting the V9 smartphone as a selfie-centric phone. The company will pack a 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, AI Face Beauty, and facial recognition support.

On the rear, the handset is going to have a dual camera setup powered by 16MP and 5MP sensors. The AI technology will enable Bokeh effect, helping users create better portraits. The handset will pack LED flash on both sides for better low light photos.

Specifications

Vivo V9 is going to be a high-end flagship with top-notch features, but it will be a premium mid-range device. It is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, which puts it on par with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. The processor will be paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

The handset will also support 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, OTG and include a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Battery and software

Going by the rumors, Vivo V9 is going to have a 3,260mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0. The handset could also support Google Project Treble for speedy updates in the future, something Vivo hasn't been able to deliver in its existing phones so far.

Price and availability

For a smartphone that's as good looking as the iPhone X, Vivo isn't going to charge a bomb. Vivo V9 is expected to hit the price range around Rs 23,000, and it will be available both online and in offline stores.

Amazon India and Flipkart are expected to host a pre-sale for the device Friday, shortly after its official launch. Stay tuned for more.