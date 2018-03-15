Vivo has confirmed that it will be launching its latest V-series smartphone—the V9—in India on March 23.

The smartphone was earlier expected to be announced on March 27, but it now looks like Vivo has preponed the date to March 23, possibly to align with the smartphone's global launch that is slated for March 22 in Thailand.

Vivo India recently took to Twitter to confirm that it will be introducing the Vivo V9 in India next week.

Your moments deserve, big or small, deserve all the attention they can get. #MadeForMore. Coming soon.



Meanwhile, Vivo's rival Oppo is also set to launch a new smartphone called Oppo F7 in India on March 26. And we cannot help but notice that both the upcoming phones share more in common with the iPhone X.

Vivo, which had kept the name of its upcoming smartphone a complete mystery until now, had been teasing the phone with vertical dual rear camera setup and a bezel-less display with a notch on top – both redefining features of the iPhone X.

And just like the Vivo V9, the yet-to-be launched Oppo F7 will also feature a bezel-less display with an iPhone X-like notch. The Oppo F7 had been revealed in a recent teaser featuring two well-known Indian cricketers, who will probably be the brand ambassadors for the smartphone in India.

Coming back to the Vivo V9, the smartphone will be Vivo's next-in-line smartphone after the Vivo V7 and Vivo V7+ (Quick Review) that were launched late last year. The V9 will also be Vivo's first "true" smartphone launch of 2018 in India, considering that the only smartphone Vivo has launched so far this year -- Vivo V7+ Infinite Love -- is just a special edition of the V7+.

Also, the V9 will most likely be Vivo's flagship device for 2018 in India, since Vivo doesn't sell the top-of-the line X-series smartphones like the Vivo X20 Plus with under display fingerprint scanner in India yet.

Vivo V9 and Oppo F7: What we know so far

As mentioned earlier, both the Vivo V9 and Oppo F7 will come with bezel-less displays which have an iPhone X-like notch.

While we do not know the exact pricing details of the handsets for India as of now, the Vivo V9 has been listed on an Indonesian e-commerce site for IDR 4,999,000, which roughly translates to Rs 22,750.

The Oppo F7 is also expected to cost anywhere between Rs 18,000 and Rs 30,000.

Specifications

According to an online listing of the Vivo V9, the phone will come equipped with a 6-inch Full HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) AMOLED display.

The Oppo F7 is also believed to feature a 6-inch FullView screen having full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Vivo V9 will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. However, Oppo F9 is said to pack an unspecified MediaTek octa-core processor instead. Both the Vivo V9 and Oppo F7 willcome with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM with 64GB of expandable storage.

On the optics front, the Vivo V9 features a dual camera setup at the rear with a primary 12MP sensor and a secondary 8MP sensor. The phone is said to feature a 24MP wide-angle selfie camera like that on the Vivo V7+.

Althogh we do not know the details about the Oppo F7's rear camera, the device is reported to come with a 25MP selfie snapper with AI-based camera app for improved selfie image quality.

Interestingly, both the Oppo F7 and Vivo V9 borrow another iPhone X feature - AR stickers. The phones will offer real-time AR stickers which essentially allows you to transform an emoji into an animated character using your facial movements as a reference.

Though the Vivo V9 and Oppo F7 will have an iPhone X-like notch, it is unlikely that they will pack a 3D biometric sensor for tracking the 3D facial pattern of the owner for face unlocking. The phones will come with regular 2D Face Unlock.

They're also expected to come with fast charging support and rear mounted fingerprint sensor.