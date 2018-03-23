Vivo launched its latest flagship smartphone — Vivo V9 — in India on Friday, March 23. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 22,990. The pre-bookings for the phone have already started on Flipkart and Amazon India. The handset will go on sale from April 2 via both online and offline channels through Vivo's extensive dealer network.

The Vivo V9 comes with an iPhone X-like edge-to-edge display (6.3 inches) with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch at the top housing the earpiece, proximity sensor, and front camera.

However, we cannot help but notice the striking similarity between Vivo V9 and Oppo F7. The Oppo phone will be launched in the coming days.

The specifications of the yet-to-be-released Oppo F7 were leaked earlier through a sales pitch. The Oppo F7 also features an iPhone X-like display and an impressive camera setup.

The smartphone will be a launched March 26 in India. And now that the Vivo V9 has been officially launched in India, it will be interesting to see how it stacks up against its identical twin.

The similarities in the design of the two phones is a given considering both the companies – Oppo and Vivo – are owned by the same parent company, BBK Electronics.

There have been speculations that the upcoming OnePlus 6 would also feature a similar design, albeit with better specs.

Vivo V9 vs Oppo F7 specifications

The Vivo V9 comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS display with an aspect ratio of 19:9, 401 PPI pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection atop.

The Oppo F7, on the other hand, features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Super Full-Screen IPS panel with the same 19:9 aspect ratio, along with an identical notch.

Under the hood, the Vivo V9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz. It comes mated with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Whereas, the Oppo F7 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2GHz, paired with 6GB of RAM.

On the optics front, both the Vivo V9 and the Oppo F7 pack some impressive specs, especially when it comes to the selfie cameras.

While the Vivo V9 sports a 24MP selfie camera positioned in the display notch upfront, the Oppo F7 comes with a 25MP front-facing camera (inside the notch). Both phones have similar features like AI selfie, AI beauty, Real-time HDR and AR stickers built into their front cameras.

On the rear, the Vivo V9 features a dual-camera setup which comprises a 16MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The Vivo V9's rear camera supports 4K video recording.

The Oppo F7 sales pitch speaks about a single 16MP rear camera sensor with automatic scene recognition feature a f/2.0 aperture lens. The rear camera on the Oppo F7 also supports 4K video and it has a dual-tone LED flash.

Both the phones have similarly positioned fingerprint scanners at the rear panel and also feature facial unlocking.

As far as the power sources are concerned, the Vivo V9 derives its power from a non-removable 3260mAh Li-Ion battery, while the Oppo F7 is backed by a slightly larger 3,400mAh battery which is touted to last up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Lastly, Vivo V9 runs FunTouch OS 4.0 based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and Oppo F7 comes with ColorOS 5.0 custom UI (also based on Oreo).

Oppo F7 Price

While the Vivo V9 has been launched at Rs 22,990 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, the price of the Oppo F7 still remains a mystery. However, the Oppo smartphone can be expected to be launched around the same price as the Vivo V9.