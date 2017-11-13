Vivo has been in India long enough for us to skip any introduction to the brand. Through major partnerships and staggering sales of its premium and affordable smartphones, Vivo is a well-established brand in the country.

The Chinese smartphone company was in the news last time for the launch of V7+ in India, and now there's a successor ready to steal the limelight as we head into the year's biggest holiday season. Vivo V7, as the name suggests, is going to be the smaller variant of Vivo V7+ and media invites are already out.

According to TelecomTalk, Vivo has sent out media invites for an event to be held in India on November 20, where the company is highly expected to launch the V7 smartphone. Before we get to that, Vivo has already planned to launch the new smartphone in Indonesia on November 16, giving fans an early peek into the new smartphone.

If the fans cannot keep their excitement in check, it's a lucky day for everyone. Before the official announcement takes place, Vivo V7's complete spec-sheet has been leaked. Naturally, the upcoming smartphone is going to be a replica of its bigger variant with slightly toned-down features.

Instead of a 6-inch display, Vivo V7 will sport a 5.7-inch HD+ FullView display, a smaller 3,000mAh battery and the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. Vivo is planning to just launch a single variant with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration in a bid to keep the device at an affordable price point.

In terms of camera, which was the highlight of V7+, Vivo V7 will retain the 24MP selfie camera and a 16MP rear-facing sensor. The new handset will run the same software, the Android Nougat based FunTouch OS, and support 4G VoLTE, dual SIM capability and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Vivo recently launched "Energetic Blue" colour V7+, but it is unlikely to see the same colour in the upcoming V7. The invite simply shows the black colour, which we are guessing will be the only variant in India as well as Indonesia.

Pricing is going to be a major selling point for V7, and the rumours suggest it to be around Rs. 18,000. Stay tuned for updates.