Vivo launched the V7+ in September this year, and now it has announced a new blue colour variant of the smartphone in India. The new "Energetic Blue" Vivo V7+ will be available via Amazon from November 15. Customers can pre-book the V7+ in the brand new paint job exclusively on Amazon from November 10 to November 14. The V7+ was initially offered in matte black and champagne gold colour options.

With the new "Energetic Blue" paint job, Vivo is targeting the young and fashion-conscious consumers of the country.

"We are excited to bring our V7+ flagship in another stylish 'Energetic Blue' colour variant that compliments the energetic personality of our young and fashion-conscious consumers," said Kenny Zeng, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India.

Apart from the new paint coat, the rest of the phone's specifications remain the same.

Vivo V7+ comes with a 5.99-inch IPS display with 18:9 screen aspect ratio. The FullView display offers a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Unlike earlier Vivo phones, the fingerprint scanner on the Vivo V7+ was moved to the back, owing to the narrower bottom bezel.

Powering the device is a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC which is clocked at 1.8GHz. The V7+ comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage, which can be expanded further to 256GB using a microSD card.

The V7+ is heavily marketed as a selfie-centric smartphone and it sports a 24MP "Moonlight" selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, beauty mode and a dedicated moonlight glow selfie flash. On the back, there is a 16MP camera which features f/2.0 aperture along with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and an LED Flash.

The Vivo V7+ runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box with Vivo's FunTouch OS on top. The V7+ is juiced by a 3225mAh battery and comes with 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, and dual-SIM capability.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 21,990 in the Indian market.

Meanwhile, Amazon.in is offering Rs 2,000 extra off on exchange and No Cost EMIs on all major debit cards. Apart from that, Amazon is also offering a 1-year free screen replacement for the phone and free movie tickets for a couple from BookMyShow.