Vivo V5 Plus, the flagship dual-selfie camera phone is now up for sale with an attractive price cut on Flipkart. The selfie smartphone is now available in Gold and Matte Black variants for Rs. 22,990 after a 11 percent discount.

The latest offer on Flipkart is not part of any carnival or lightning deal and hence it is not known for how long the discount will be valid. So, it is safe to assume that the offer will be available as long as the stocks last.

Coming to the phone's highlighting feature, one cannot ignore its 20MP IMX376 sensor paired with an 8MP lens to complete the dual-selfie camera setup on the front. The dual cameras are reportedly capable of producing bokeh effects in selfies, besides offering Vivo's proprietary 'moonlight glow' feature with LED flash, which enables capturing of selfies in low-light conditions. Quite befittingly, the V5 Plus is touted as "the best selfie smartphone that money can buy" by Firstpost in its recent review.

Before you make your buying decision, here are the key specifications of the handset: