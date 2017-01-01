It's been close to two months since Vivo launched the selfie-centric smartphone V5 with 20MP front camera in India; now, the company is all set to announce its advanced version in a few weeks.

Vivo has commenced sending the invites to media outlets for a product launch scheduled on January 23. Though there is no specific mention of the device's name, it is widely reported that the company is all likely hood will introduce V5 Plus, which was showcased in the V5 launch in November, but restrained from revealing hardware specifications and price.

As per numerous reports, V5 Plus is most likely to house pretty much same as the generic V5 model, but differ in one key aspect- camera. It is believed that the V5 Plus will house two cameras on the front—one, a 20MP primary shooter, while second snapper (MP count yet to be ascertained) will analyze the depth of field. It is said to provide detailed information of a scene so users can re-focus objects on the photos using editing tools. It is also said to boast 'Moonlight Glow' flash feature to enable the phone to take good quality selfies under low light condition.

Rest of the features of Vivo V5 Plus such as screen-size, OS, RAM, storage and the battery are said to be same as the generic V5 series model.

For those unaware, the Vivo V5 sports a 5.5-inch HD screen and comes with Android Marshmallow OS, 64-bit octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage, 13MP primary camera on the back and a 3,000mAh battery.

Vivo V5 costs Rs. 17,980 and its upgraded model V5 Plus is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000. Once launched, it will be competing with Lenovo Vibe S1, which also houses similar camera hardware.

