After weeks of teasing, Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo on Monday finally launched the company's new flagship camera mobile the V5 Plus. It is the advanced version of the generic V5 series.

The highlight of the V5 Plus is its front camera. It features two snappers on the front -- a 20MP primary shooter with Sony's IMX376 1/2.78-inch sensor, while secondary 8MP camera will analyze the depth of field. It is said to provide detailed information of a scene so users can re-focus objects on the photos using editing tools. It is also said to come with 'Moonlight Glow' flash feature, which enables the phone to take good quality selfies under low light condition.

On the back, it houses a standard 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), full HD video recording capability.

The new Vivo V5 Plus sports a 5.5-inch full HD screen and comes with Android Marshmallow OS, 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage, 16MP primary camera on the back and a 3,000mAh battery.

Vivo V5 Plus is said to go on sale on February 1 for Rs. 27,980. Interested consumers can pre-book the device tomorrow onwards.

Once released, it will be competing with popular phones such as OnePlus 3, Moto Z Play, Xiaomi Mi 5 and, Lenovo Z2 Plus, among others.

Key specifications of Vivo V5 Plus: