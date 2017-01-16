Before Vivo could officially launch the V5 Plus, Malaysia-based e-commerce site has jumped the gun by listing the phone on its site, revealing all the key features and price details. As per the listing on DirectD, the upcoming V5 Plus will cost RM 1,799 (roughly $402/€380/ Rs 27,452) and come in gold colour option.

The V5 Plus is said to measure 153.8×75.5×7.6 mm in dimensions and sport 5.5-inch full HD display with pixel density of around 401 ppi (pixels per inch).

Also read: Apple iPhone 8 news: iPhone 7 successor to boast higher IP ratings

Inside, it is said to house Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB), 16MP on the back and a 3,100mAh battery with fast charging technology.

The main attribute of Vivo V5 Plus is its dual Selfie-camera setup on the front. It boasts 20MP primary camera backed by 8MP secondary shooter to analyze the depth of field. It is said to provide detailed information of a scene so users can re-focus objects on the photos using editing tools. It is also said to boast 'Moonlight Glow' flash feature to enable the phone to take good quality selfies under low light condition.

So far, Vivo has not made any official comments on V5 Plus listed on DirectD's website. We just have to wait for a few more days, as the device is slated to be unveiled on January 21 in Malayasia.

When will Vivo V5 Plus launch in India?

Vivo has already sent invites for an event in New Delhi on January 23, so fans can expect the company to launch the device later this month in India.

As far as pricing is concerned, it is expected to be priced a couple of thousand bucks more than Malaysia-bound model due to custom duty taxes.

Watch this space for latest news on Vivo V5 Plus.