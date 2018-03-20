There's no denying that the Chinese love Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. The success of his films like PK, Dangal, and Secret Superstar in the 'Land of the Dragon' is a testimony to how much the Chinese revere the actor better known as Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood. And now, the Thugs of Hindostan actor will be seen promoting upcoming smartphones of a leading Chinese smartphone brand in India.

The Bollywood superstar, who celebrated his 53rd birthday last week, has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Vivo in India.

The Chinese smartphone company Monday, March 18, announced the appointment of Khan as its brand ambassador for India.

Vivo made the news public on Twitter by posting: "A man who's more in every way. There's nothing he Khan't do. Welcome to the Vivo family. #MadeforMore. #AamirWithVivo."

The tweet carries a video which has a picture of Aamir and the text reads: "Aamir Khan is the new face of Vivo."

And ever since then, the hashtag #AamirWithVivo has been trending on and off on Twitter.

Aamir has been signed for Vivo India's future brand and product communication initiatives. "We are thrilled about the possibilities that our partnership with one of the world's biggest superstars, Aamir Khan, will open up for Vivo in India," said Kenny Zeng, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India.

"This new association will enable us to explore newer avenues to reach our customers as we script our future growth strategy in India," he added.

Aamir, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan, will be seen in a full-fledged marketing campaign around Vivo's upcoming products and a new TV commercial is already in the works.

Pushing limits. Breaking barriers. He’s #MadeForMore

"Vivo as a brand embodies the spirit of innovation and meaningful disruption," said Aamir on his new ad-deal.

"Over the years, the brand (Vivo) has been constantly pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology. I am enthused to be a part of Vivo's transformative journey in India," he added.

To recollect, Aamir had been the brand ambassador for another smartphone maker, Samsung, a long time ago.

Vivo has been growing at a very good pace in India and is already the fourth biggest smartphone vendor in the country in terms of shipments, according to an IDC report. The company's association with a big star like Aamir Khan would only help it grow even more.

The company has also been investing a lot in sports, and is the title sponsor of Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament.

Meanwhile, Aamir's appointment as the brand ambassador of Vivo had his fans excited and many took to Twitter to express their delight.

