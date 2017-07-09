After the pre-GST sales took the market by storm, we are now witnessing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) effect, particularly on consumer goods and electronics. Various retail outlets including the online e-commerce portals such as Flipkart are exploiting this opportunity to attract prospective smartphone buyers with lucrative deals and discounts.

Vivo has now joined the party with its Flipkart-exclusive Vivo Campus Carnival offer, which starts July 10 and ends on July 12. As part of the carnival, Vivo fans will be showered with unbelievable cashback offers on all Vivo mobile phone purchases done through Flipkart.

Also, prospective buyers could avail the zero percent interest with EMI option and amazing discounted price on the exchange of old phones. Enjoy 5 percent instant cashback on all prepaid orders for Vivo phones.

Vivo V5S

Furthermore, there are some sponsored deals from goibibo and bookmyshow when you place an order for the new Vivo V5S as part of the exclusive launch offers. The Vivo V5S will be the biggest offer on launch, which is touted as the perfect selfie moonlight camera phone. It is expected to release in special blue variant later while its exact release date is still unknown.

You will get exchange discounts up to Rs 16,000 and the handset is currently being offered at the special price of Rs 18,990.

However, the prices are likely to reduce further during the Vivo Campus Carnival sale from July 10. Not to mention, this will be Flipkart-exclusive launch offer with extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange for select Vivo models.

Vivo V5S has garnered some rave reviews for its elegant design and mind-blowing selfies. It is being touted as "Ideal for selfie-lovers who don't want to compromise on performance" by Economic Times.

Vivo V5 Plus

If you have a bigger budget, don't settle for anything less than the dual-selfie camera powered V5Plus which is now selling at Rs 25,990 on Flipkart. Expect further price cuts on this phone during the carnival event from July 10 to July 12 and massive exchange discounts too.

Vivo V5 Plus is being touted as "the best selfie smartphone that money can buy" by Firstpost in its recent review.

Which Vivo phone are you going to buy? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.