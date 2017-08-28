Following the lead of Samsung, LG and recently Micromax, Vivo is going to launch a new smartphone with bezel-less display. The Chinese smartphone maker, which has earned a respectable venue in India with its mid-range smartphones, has confirmed the launch of the new V7+ smartphone in Mumbai on September 7, 2017.

The press invite sent to use shows the handset's front design and reads, "Get ready to capture clear shot, clear moment." It further states that the V7+ will "redefine the selfie experience with the revolutionary selfie camera."

Besides stating the obvious, the invite has a clear shot of the phone's front design, which is sure to impress many. Vivo has adopted the bezel-less design with 18:9 aspect ratio for its V7+'s display. It makes sense considering the phone is expected to have a 5.7-inch display and it doesn't look too big.

The invite doesn't disclose any other details about the upcoming Vivo V7+, but there have been leaks suggesting the possible specs. Vivo phones are usually packed with impressive features and the cameras do not compromise.

The V7+ is expected to have a dual camera setup with 20-megapixel + 8MP sensors and LED flash on the front. This setup should can deliver great selfies, which is not surprising considering the previous V5 series models with similar setup impressed users and critics alike. On the rear, the V7+ will get a standard 16-megapixel shooter with LED flash. Other details about the cameras are yet to be revealed.

If the rumours are to be believed, the V7+ will have a Full HD display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, dual SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.0, microUSB 2.0 and other standard connectivity options. Under the hood, it will pack a 3,500mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and Android Nougat out-of-the-box.

With these specs, Vivo is targeting the mid-range market by pricing the V7+ at less than Rs. 30,000. It is possible some specs might be different, but the uncertainty will finally end when the phone is actually launched next month. Stay tuned for more.