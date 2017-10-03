OnePlus 5 Review Close
OnePlus 5 Review

The recently unveiled OnePlus 5 JCC+ edition series, which was exclusively sold only in Paris, has finally gone on sale in other countries in Europe.

The new OnePlus 5 JCC+ edition is co-developed by globally acclaimed French fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. It comes with a vibrantly-coloured body having phrases engraved, which also happens to mimic Castelbajac's handwriting, on the shell. It also boasts crimson red-hued volume rockers, yellow alert slider on the left and blue power button on the right.

Rest of the features including the internal hardware remain same as seen in the original OnePlus 5. It is available on the company's official e-store and is priced £499 in UK and €559 in other select European regions.

For those unaware, OnePlus 5 comes with the top-of-the hardware including dual 16MP+20MP with Sony sensors hardware and software, developed in collaboration with world-renowned DxOMark Mobile, latest Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful and efficient processor yet and is backed by sumptuous 8GB/6GB RAM.

It also boasts 3,300mAh battery with game-changing Dash charging technology, which can power-up the phone battery to more than 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Will OnePlus 5 JCC+ come to India?

As of now, there is no official word from the company whether it has plans to release OnePlus 5 JCC+ edition in India or any other regions outside Europe for that matter. Since the special edition device is priced same as the original, it might happen, but most probably a little later in the year.

Key specifications of OnePlus 5 JCC+ Edition:

Model OnePlus 5 JCC+ Edition
Display 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android 7.0 Nougat OxygenOS
Processor 10nm process-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon octa core (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad)
GPU Adreno 540
RAM 8GB LPDDR 4
Storage 128GB UFS 2.1.2
Camera
  • Main: 16MP Sony sensor (IMX 398) with f/1.7 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size, EIS (Electronic Optic Stabilisaton), DCAF + 20MP telephoto Sony sensor (IMX 350) with f/2.6 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus); with dual-tone LED flash, 4K resolution video at 30fps, 1080P resolution video at 60fps, 1080P resolution video at 30fps, 720P resolution video at 30fps, Slow Motion: 720p videos at 120fps, Time-Lapse, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ,, Dynamic Denoise, Clear Image, RAW Image
  • Front: 16MP camera with Sony sensor (IMX 371), 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, fixed autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, 1080P resolution video at 30fps, 720P resolution video at 30fps, Time-Lapse, Front Features, HDR, Screen Flash, Smile Capture, Face Beauty
Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge technology (5V, 4A)
Network 4G-LTE (Cat.
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM (type: nano), Bluetooth v5.0 (supports aptX & aptX HD), Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; 2x2 MIMO + dual band: 2.4GHz & 5GHZ), GPS/GLONASS, BeiDou, USB 2.0 Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Dirac HD sound, Alert slider, gesture control display (on/off), RGB LED notification light, NFC (Near Field Communication), Haptic vibration motor
Dimensions 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25 mm
Weight 153g
Price
  • UK:£499 in UK and
  • Other European regions: €559
