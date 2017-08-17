The trailer of Ajith's Vivegam is out on Thursday, 17 August. The makers have released a power-packed video clip laced with punch dialogues from the Siruthai Siva-directorial Tamil film at 12.00 am. Here, we bring to you the highlights from the video:

Hits the bull's eye

The video brings in some of the interesting moments in Vivegam with a complete focus on Ajith's character. It succesfully generates the curiosity around the movie without giving away anything about the storyline.

Ajith

The actor appears in stylish avatars and mouths powerful dialogues in the trailer which make the viewers fall in love with his character instantly. His electrifying screen presence remains the major highlight of clip.

Anirudh's Background Score

Anirudh's background score strikes the chord with the viewers from the word go. His tunes perfectly blends with the situation. More importantly, he comes out with a top notch music when Ajith tries to raise from the ashes like phoenix.

Action + Dialogues

The sound of the bullets will be heard throughout the 2.24-minute trailer. It means the video has ample of action sequences and inspirational and strong one-liners add huge value to Ajith's heroic moments in the clip.

Visuals

Vetri's camera has captured some of the beautiful locales of Europe. Also, the high-end VFX works turns out to be a visual treat for the viewers.

The trailer has gone viral as it registers over 12 hits in about eight hours. The audience have heaped the praises on the clip for coming out with the video that is full of mass elements.

Vivegam marks the third union of Ajith with Siruthai Siva after Veeram and Vedalam. Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan and Vivek Oberoi will be seen in important roles in the Sathyajyothi Films-produced flick. which hits the screens on 24 August.