Hate Story director Vivek Agnihotri recently slammed Swara Bhasker and termed her as a 'fake feminist' after he read the latter's open letter to Sanjay Leela Bhansali where she said she felt like a vagina after watching Padmaavat which according to her, glorified the acts of sati and jauhar.

Agnihotri, who was quite unhappy with Swara's opinion on the matter, lambasted her in a series of tweets and wrote, "What women need to understand that it's because of the fake feminists like @ReallySwara that the feminist movement gets jeopardised. You just can't piss off people and win the most critical war of modern times - the gender empathy."

"We have interviewed many 'ex-naxal' women in Bastar. Each has gut-wrenching stories to tell, full of abuse, rape and misogyny If they marry, they aren't allowed to have children. I think fake feminist @ReallySwara must make a trip to understand how the Real Vagina feels like," Agnihotri added.

What women need to understand that it’s because of the fake feminists like @ReallySwara that the feminist movement gets jeopardised. You just can’t piss off people and win the most critical war of modern times - the gender empathy. — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 30, 2018

However, Swara, who has been receiving a lot of backlash over the past couple of days, misjudged and misinterpreted his tweets and strongly replied saying, "I'm sorry did u just suggest that i go get myself raped?????????? Like seriously? You typed out this tweet Vivek... ?????

I'd say pretty low and sick even by your own abysmal standards of conduct & civility."

I’m sorry did u just suggest that i go get myself raped?????????? Like seriously? You typed out this tweet Vivek... ?????

I’d say pretty low and sick even by your own abysmal standards of conduct & civility. https://t.co/d1LCCE9B5I — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 30, 2018

And as we know that social media allows hatred to bloom even with a small spark which springs out the outbursts of wrath, after Swara's outrage, netizens grabbed Agnihotri's collar and accused him of stooping to a new low on Twitter.

However, Agnihotri, who is also a social activist, has now come out in public and clarified what he actually meant by his tweets and termed Bhasker's outrage on Padmaavat as fake feminism and counter-accused her acts as a publicity stunt.

"What do you call a fake feminist? A fake feminist only. I can't call them by any other name. The problem is that these urban Naxals have a very smart strategy. Their idea is to divide people. The problem with this particular tweet was that it was very fake. It was creating unnecessary outrage just to gain publicity," Agnihotri told ANI.

Clarifying his tweets, Agnihotri further said, "My question was, that in Bastar, I have interviewed a lot of ex-Naxal women, so I said these people go through a lot of hardship. It was metaphorically spoken. Indian women are getting empowered and I empathise with them but when Swara Bhasker and the gang of urban Naxals say these provocative and demeaning things, they reduce a noble cause to nothing."

Watch his full statement here:

#WATCH: Film director Vivek Agnihotri speaks on actress Swara Bhaskar's open letter over film #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/viAPR8uxaq — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018

Earlier, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi also slammed the Raanjhanaa actress by referring to her kind of roles and films she has done in the past which allegedly glorified stalking and misogyny on the screen.

Meanwhile, Swara, who has been having a field day on Twitter taking out trolls one after the other, has found support in her Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Mini Mathur and others.