Siruthai Siva has played to the gallery in his third outing with Ajith, Vivegam. Squeezing the best out of the actor, Siva has come with an action-packed entertainer that is high on mass elements as well moments that will be liked by the family audience.

To begin with the positives in Vivegam, the audience is in all praise for Ajith for putting in so much of efforts to undergo physical transformation despite many injuries. His six-pack abs and body language deserve a huge round of applause.

Siruthai Siva has ensured to narrate a story that is completely focused on glorifying Ajith. The powerful dialogues matched by electrifying songs are enough to drive the audience crazy in theatres. The bike stunt, shirt–ripping climax fight and one-liners are the other few highlights.

"Action is what Vivegam promises and it is what the film offers — bangs for every buck," says the review in The Times of India.

On the flip side, the screenplay is not tight. "If only the great action was well complemented by smart writing, this would've been a much better film. Predictable but fun. [sic]" critic Haricharan Pudipeddi tweets.

Vivek Oberoi's characterisation is not handled well in the second half and the climax lacks intensity and fails to give goose bumps to the audience. Kajal Aggarwal's portion and sentimental scenes may evoke a good response from the family audience.

Nonetheless, one thing that has come out from the reviews and audience's response online is that despite its drawbacks, the film is engaging. In a bid to cheer up the fans of Ajith, logic has been thrown to the wind by the director. But the film's overall world-class standards make the audience ignore the flaws.

In short, Ajith's larger-than-life portrayal, technical brilliance have eclipsed the shortcomings in Vivegam.