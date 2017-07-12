The makers of Vivegam will treat the fans of Ajith with one more single before they unveil the complete album. The new track is likely to be released in the next couple of days.

As per the buzz, the success of two tracks has made them the release one more number. The audio is likely to be out on July 20 and the third single will be out a few days before the launch of complete album, which is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The makers are excited about the overwhelming response for the two tracks. Surviva track was released in June and Thalai Viduthalai was unveiled a few days ago. Both songs have struck a chord with the listeners; thanks to the energetic beats and inspirational lines.

It remains to be seen what the third single has to offer to the audience. The trailer of the flick is expected by the end of this month.

Vivegam marks the third union of Ajith with Siruthai Siva. Their previous movies like Veeram and Vedalam had turned out to be hits. Hence, there is a mammoth expectation riding on the film.

Siruthai Siva's Vivegam is a spy thriller in which Ajith plays the role of an investigating officer. Kajal Aggarwal plays his wife and Vivek Oberoi will be seen as his friend. Akshara Haasan enacts an important character in the flick, which will hit the screens in August.

Meanwhile, the post-production works are happening at a brisk pace.