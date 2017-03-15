The shooting of Ajith's Vivegam, aka Thala 57, has reached the final stages. The actor will join the shooting set on Thursday, March 16.

Read: What makes Ajith happy about Vijay Sethupathi?

As per the reports, the Vivegam team is charged up for the final schedule. The film unit had left Chennai a few days ago and has been preparing for the shooting. Some key sequences involving Ajith and other important characters will be shot in Bulgaria.

The Vivegam team will be back in April for the final touches. Simultaneously, the work on the teaser is on and the audience can expect the clip to hit internet anytime soon. The shooting was kick-started in August 2016 in Europe. The team returned to Chennai a month later and shot the few portions in Hyderabad and Chennai.

The makers took a break from the shooting in mid-January. Meanwhile, the talks of theatrical rights sale are on. An early projection claimed the makers could earn a whopping Rs 50 crore from the sale of the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights alone.

On the other hand, the makers have reportedly locked in August 10 as the release day for Vivegam. It was originally planned to be released in April on Tamil New Year.

Vivegam is a spy thriller in which Ajith plays an investigating officer. It is the third union of the actor with director Siruthai Siva, who had earlier collaborated with him in Veeram and Vedalam.

Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan are the female leads in Vivegam, and Vivek Oberoi play the villain.