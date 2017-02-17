The first promotional video of Vivegam was supposed to be out in May 1 on Ajith's birthday. But now the release date has been advanced.

The latest buzz is that the teaser of Vivegam will now hit the internet in March. Though the exact date is not revealed yet, some unconfirmed reports say that it will be out in the second week of March.

The first look of the movie, which earlier went by the title Thala 57, has been released. The poster shows the actor sporting a six-pack. Now, the audience are eagerly awaiting for the release of the teaser. Word on the street is the Vivegam trailer will be out in May and the audio launch is scheduled for June.

Vivegam will reportedly hit the screens in August.

However, the shooting of Vivegam was re-started recently and the latest schedule is underway in Chennai. The team is filming an important sequence in Binny Bills. The film unit will fly to Bulgaria later in February.

The filming of Vivegam was supposed to be completed by now, had things went according to the makers' plans. The team took a break from the shooting to support Jallikattu, which reportedly delayed the shooting.

Vivegam is an international spy thriller, which reunites Siruthai Siva and Ajith, who were part of Veeram and Vedalam earlier. Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan play the female leads in the flick, bankrolled by Sathyajyothi Films.