The second song titled Thalai Viduthalai from Ajith's Vivegam has been released on Sunday, July 9. This is the second single from the film being unveiled after super hit Surviva, which took the fans by storm last month.

Anirudh released the song and posted, "Our humble dedication to 25 years of true grit and determination. [sic]" The latest song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is a peppy number along the lines of Surviva. Click Here to Listen to the Audio

Thalai Viduthalai was supposed to be released at 12 am on Monday, July 10, but the time was advanced due to unknown reasons.The fans started sharing their expectations about the song using multiple hashtags on Twitter.

The song is first unveiled on digital distributor Saavn before being released on the YouTube page of Sony Music, which has acquired the audio rights of the Tamil film.

The Vivegam album comprises of seven songs and it will be unveiled in phases in the days to come.

The filming started in August 2016 and the movie has been majorly shot in Europe. The shooting was delayed due to multiple reasons and the team put in extra efforts to wrap up the filming by July.

Vivegam is an international spy thriller in which Ajith plays the role of an investigating officer. The story involves a crime that occurs in Tamil Nadu and the case takes the hero to Europe.

The movie is written and directed by Siruthai Siva. The Sathya Jyothi Films production stars Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan as female leads, while Vivek Oberoi will be seen in a key role.

The film will be released in August.