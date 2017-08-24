Ajith Kumar's most hyped Tamil movie Vivegam, directed by Siva, has received positive reviews from the audience, but Kajal Aggarwal's part in the climax has disappointed some viewers.

Vivegam is a spy thriller that revolves around the story of a secret agent, Ajay Kumar (Ajith), who deals with international criminals in Europe. Kajal Aggarwal, who appears as Ajith's wife, doesn't have much scope for performance in the film and she is just there to fill the glamour slot. She looks gorgeous in traditional attire.

Most of the viewers are impressed with the performance and glamour of Kajal Aggarwal in Vivegam. Several took to Twitter to praise the actress. Sivaneswaran‏ (@Sivanes24808689 tweeted: "Kajal aces as emotional wife. @MsKajalAggarwal #Vivegam."

Kajal Aggarwal is all thrilled over the viewers' response for her role in Vivegam and she thanked everyone, who appreciated her performance. The actress tweeted: "So much love pouring in for #Yazhini Overwhelmed and humbled.. Always grateful ❤ #Vivekam #Vivegam."

But what made the audience upset is her portion in the climax of Vivegam. When a serious scene is going on, director Siva abruptly brings in a song featuring Kajal Aggarwal. This portion has not gone down well with some film goers, who felt the flow got disturbed. Many netizens shared their disappointment over this scene on Twitter. Here are few comments:

Praveen S‏ (@Praveen8689): That morse code thing was really good and for a second I was excited and Siva made Kajal sing n ruin the scene!!!

Dheeraj Babu (@DheerajBabuP): @MsKajalAggarwal as a Matured House Wife Steals the show in Few Scenes but Her Performance in the Climax episode was unconvincing.

Adithya‏ (@Murali_adithya): Ajith, cinematography, Bgm, racy screenplay Story, dialogues, irritating kajal

God of Masses‏ (@ImkaNTRi): Fight.. Slow motion walk.. Fight.. Climax lo kajal tho paata padichi neerasam thepichadu.. Thala kosam okasari chudochu #Vivekam

Sundeep‏ (@sunny438): Climax kajal athi baristey one time watchable #Vivekam

Fukkard‏ (@Fukkard): Elevations Ajith #Vivekam PURE FANS STUFF aa pai inka Devudi daya. Climax lo Kajal pata modaletakamunde bayatakocheste inka better.

AgNITRAZ‏ (@iamagnitraz): Tt's her character actually u will be hated for bth.. too frank like kajal n over acting like Suja.