The makers of Ajith's Vivegam have reportedly managed to get the best deals from distributors who came forward to acquire the theatrical rights of the film. The rights have been bagged by the people who are considered to be safe hands in the industry.

The makers of Vivegam have made around Rs 45 crore from the sale of theatrical rights of Tamil Nadu. The Chennai and Chengalpet rights have generated a large chunk of the money which fetched over Rs 15 crore for Sathyajyothi Films, the production house of the Ajith-starrer.

Coimbatore theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 7.5 crore, while the North and Arcot rights have earned Rs 5.5 crore for the producer. It is followed by Madurai region which earned Rs 5.3 crore.

Trichy-Thanjavur region (more than Rs 5 crore), Salem (Rs 3.75 crore) and Tirunelveli-Kanyakumari region (Rs 2.7 crore) are in the next three places.

Ajith's previous movie Vedalam had collected around Rs 35 crore from the sale of theatrical rights. The success of that film was one of the factors that made distributors quote a higher price this time to grab the rights.

Also, director Siruthai Siva's success spree and the rise in the ticket price following GST implementation have apparently given confidence to the distributors of recovering the investment and making profits from Vivegam, say trade experts.

Vivegam is considered to be the biggest-ever movie in Ajith's career in terms of budget. A major portion of the film has been shot in Europe.

The international-spy thriller has Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi playing an important role, while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the female lead.

Meanwhile, the promotional works are underway and Vivegam will release on 24 August.