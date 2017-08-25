Thala Ajith's Tamil spy thriller Vivegam had a flying start at the worldwide box office upon its grand release on Thursday, August 24. The movie witnessed houseful shows all over from early morning special fan shows, thanks to the impressive promo videos that increased the hype around the directorial venture of Siva.

Read more: Kerala audience finds Vivegam just sound and fury

However, Vivegam seems to have not much impressed the audience in Kerala as many have suggested Thala to stop working with Siva, with whom the versatile actor has associated for the previous movies Veeram and Vedhalam. Nevertheless, despite opening to mixed response from the audience, the Ajith-starrer is said to have made a gross collection of Rs 1.67 crore at the Kerala box office while the estimated worldwide collection is expected to be around Rs 30 crore.

Also check: Vivegam live audience review

The Siva directorial, which is packed with action sequences, made approximately Rs 12.17 lakhs on the opening day from 57 shows at six multiplexes in Kochi. The movie is only on the fourth position among the biggest opening grossers at the Kochi multiplexes following Rajinikanth's Kabali (Rs 30.21 lakh), Vijay's Theri (Rs 12.87 lakh) and Bairavaa (Rs 12.58 lakh).

Vivegam day two at Kerala box office

However, since the movie garnered mixed reviews from the Kerala audience, who finds Thala's movie just sound and fury without any logic, the second day booking of Vivegam looks very dull in the state.

Vivegam business to be affected soon

While the fans of Ajith might have watched the movie on day one, it is unlikely to perform well on the next days. Also, the much awaited upcoming Onam releases, including Mohanlal's Velipaadinte Pusthakam, Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa, Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Adam Joan, among others, are sure to affect the business of the Tamil spy thriller from August 31 onwards.