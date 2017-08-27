Vivegam (Vivekam) starring Ajith Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal continued to fare well at the worldwide box office on Saturday, taking its three day total collection closer to the mark of Rs 100 crore gross.

The Ajith Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal opened to fantastic response in the global market on Thursday and went to make decent collection on Friday too. Vivegam, which was dubbed and released in Telugu as Vivekam, collected Rs 66 crore gross at the worldwide box office in two days.

The Siva-directed spy thriller has remained strong at the ticket counters across the world and done good business on Saturday too. The makers of Vivegam are yet to reveal the figures of its third day collection.

But if we are to go by the early estimates, Vivegam has collected approximately Rs 7.75 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 1.50 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 1.25 crore in Karnataka, Rs 1.50 crore in other parts of India and Rs 6 crore in overseas markets.

Vivegam is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 18 crore gross at the worldwide box office on Saturday and its three-day total collection has reached Rs 84 crore gross in the global market. The movie needs to collect Rs 16 crore to surpass the mark of Rs 100 crore gross and it is set to achieve this feat on Sunday.

In his kitty, Ajith Kumar already has five film like Vedalam (2015), Yennai Arindhaal (2015), Veeram (2014), Arrambam (2013) and Mankatha (2011) that have reportedly crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore. Now, Vivekam is set to be the sixth film for the Tamil superstar to achieve this rare feat.

However, Vivegam has set several collection records at the worldwide box office in the last three days. One among those records is that the Ajith Kumar starrer has become the fastest movie to cross Rs 4 crore gross at the Chennai Box office.