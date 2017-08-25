Ajith's Vivegam has struck gold at the Karnataka box office on the opening day and has got a fantastic opening in Bengaluru city.

Talking to International Business Times, Bhoopal Reddy of Brunda Associates said that the movie has been received well by the audience. "I do not have the complete report at this stage as I am out of station, but my estimation is the movie has easily grossed over Rs 1 crore in Karnataka with a share of Rs 50 lakh."

The distributor predicts that the gross might also come closer to Rs 2-crore mark and he will confirm the final numbers later.

Vivegam has been released in over 75 screens in Karnataka of which 40 is said to be in Bengaluru alone. In the Garden City, the film had a record 400+ shows on the first day and ran into packed houses in most of the centres.

Normally, the movies of A-list actors from Bollywood or Tamil will have about 270-320 shows in Bengaluru, but Vivegam crossed 400-mark as there was a huge craze around the film. "Moreover, the multiplexes had only one choice this time as there is no big movies being released for Ganesh Chathurthi festival," a trade analyst says

The theatrical rights of Vivegam are said to be acquired by Brundha Associates for Rs 5 crore. Vivegam is the second movie that is being distributed by the company after Mankatha.

Meanwhile, Vivegam has got an earth-shattering opening at the box office. On the first day, the Ajith and Vivek Oberoi's film has minted around Rs 30 crore, say the early reports emerging from trade circle.

In Chennai, Vivegam has earned Rs 1.21 crore on the first day. The film has been received well in Kerala and in some overseas centres. However, the next few days are crucial for the success of the Ajith-starrer.

Siruthai Siva's Vivegam is an international spy thriller made with Hollywood standards. Ajith's performance, electrifying background score and songs along with top notch cinematography are the highlights of the movie.