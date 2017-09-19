The business of Ajith's Vivegam has slowed down at the Chennai box office. From minting crores in the first weekend, the collection has been reduced to a few lakhs by the end of its fourth weekend.

According to Behindwoods, Vivegam has raked in Rs 7.38 lakh from 45 shows in its fourth weekend. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 9.17 crore. After minting Rs 3.98 crore from 870 shows in the opening weekend, it collected Rs 95.64 lakh from 225 shows and Rs 20.06 lakh from 108 shows in the second and third weekends.

Looking at the current trend, the business is expected to completely drop by next weekend. With Mahesh Babu's Spyder releasing on September 27, the Ajith-starrer is most likely to end up as the third highest grosser in Chennai after Rajinikanth's Kabali and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2.

Rajinikanth's Kabali is in the second place at the Chennai box office by minting Rs 11.32 crore and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali broke this record a few months ago by collecting around Rs 18 crore in its lifetime.

It has to be noted that Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha is in the fourth place by earning Rs 8.29 crore in Chennai.

Industry insiders had pinned high hopes on Vivegam, but the mixed reviews from the viewers have not helped the film to pull the audience to theatres in big numbers. Nonetheless, occupying the third place is no mean feat in Chennai considering the biggies like Vijay's Bairavaa and Suriya's S3 aka Singam 3 have failed to achieve good numbers this year.

Vivegam is an international spy thriller in which Ajith plays the role of ex-member from the counter-terrorism unit who seeks revenge against his friend, who betrayed him. The Siruthai Siva-directorial has Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Haasan in the key roles.