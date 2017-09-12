Ajith's Vivegam has enjoyed decent occupancy in theatres across Tamil Nadu last weekend. The collections have not seen a huge dip in spite of a few new releases that include Kathanayagan.

The estimates from the trade experts indicate Vivegam has grossed around Rs 69 crore. The Tamil film has earned Rs 8.08 crore from the Chennai centre alone. It still needs close to Rs 8 crore to surpass the collection of Ajith's previous best of Rs 76.90 crore, set by Vedalam.

With no big releases for the next 15 days, the flick is likely to surpass the collections of Vedalam.

Apart from the Chennai region, Vivegam has performed well in Coimbatore where the movie has earned about Rs 11 crore. The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights were sold for Rs 52.7 crore and the film will have to gross over Rs 75 crore to be considered a profitable venture there.

Ajith's previous movies like Veeram and Yennai Arindhaal had fetched about Rs 35 crore and Rs 41 crore, respectively, to the distributors. Vedalam had earned them about Rs 70 crore.

Vivegam marks the third union of Siruthai Siva with Ajith. Their latest movie is a high-budget film shot mostly in the Europe.

The movie is an international spy thriller where Ajith plays a former member from the anti-terrorism squad who seeks revenge against his friend for betraying him.

Vivek Oberoi plays the villain in the flick, which has Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead.