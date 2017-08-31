Ajith's Vivegam has managed to overcome negative reviews from a section of audience to do good business at the Tamil Nadu box office. The Siruthai Siva-directorial film crossed Rs 50-crore mark at the state box office on Wednesday, 30 August.

As per trade reports, Vivegam grossed over Rs 50 crore with distributors' share of around Rs 30 crore. The movie is being played on over 700 screens and set to end its first week on a high note.

Vivegam had minted Rs 41.9 crore with distributors' share of Rs 25.4 crore in the 4-day first weekend, reports leading trade tracker Andhra Box Office.

The Ajith-starrer had raked in Rs 5.2 crore in Chennai, Rs 14.2 crore from the North and South Arcot regions, Rs 7.1 crore from Coimbatore, Rs 5 crore from Madurai, Rs 4.5 crore from the Trichy and Thanjavur regions, Rs 4 crore from Salem and Rs 1.9 crore from the Tirunelveli-Kanyakumari regions.

The makers of the film earned Rs 52.7 crore from the sale of Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Vivegam. The movie should earn above Rs 80 crore to be a profitable venture for the distributors. The next two weeks will decide the fate of the film, say trade observers.

Meanwhile, the movie has grossed over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Ajith's Vivegam is an international spy thriller in which Vivek Oberoi plays the role of a baddie. Kajal Aggarwal has played the female lead, while Akshara Haasan has done an extended cameo.