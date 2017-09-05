Ajith's Vivegam has ended its second weekend on a decent note at the Tamil Nadu box office. With no competition, the Kollywood flick enjoyed good footfall on Saturday and Sunday.

The Tamil movie is estimated to have grossed around Rs 59 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. The distributors' share is said to be around Rs 33 crore. The Ajith-starrer made a collection of Rs 95 lakh in Chennai alone to take its total tally to Rs 7.99 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Vivegam have been sold for Rs 52 crore and the movie should earn above Rs 75 crore to be declared a hit at the box office. With no big release around for the next few weeks, the movie is expected to do well at the collection centres.

The worldwide theatrical rights of Vivegam were sold for Rs 85.5 crore, and the movie should earn Rs 150 crore to be considered a profitable venture. So far, the movie has collected over Rs 105 crore.

Vivegam is said to be the biggest-budget film made in Ajith's career so far. It marks the third union of Ajith with Siruthai Siva — the combo that delivered two hits in the form of Veeram and Vedalam.

The film is an international spy-thriller in which Ajith plays the role of a former member of the anti-terrorism squad who is seeking revenge against his friend for betraying him. Kajal Aggarwal plays the role of his wife, while Vivek Oberoi is seen as the baddie.

Kamal Haasan's second daughter Akshara Haasan has made her debut in Tamil in an extended cameo.