Ajith's Vivegam reached the 50-day mark in theatres on Thursday, October 12. The Tamil film is still running in a limited number of screens across the state.

The movie had special evening shows in parts of Chennai, which enjoyed good occupancy rates. The tweets posted by Ajith fans indicate that they are celebrating the occasion like the opening day of the film.

Vivegam was released on August 24 to massive expectations. The film had seen the light of the day in Tamil Nadu reportedly in over 700 screens, and garnered average to good reviews.

Vivegam minted Rs 16.25 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on the opening day, which was an indication of the craze around the flick. Despite mixed reviews, it went on to collect another Rs 25.5 crore with a net income of Rs 41.9 crore.The first-weekend worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 77.45 crore.

So far, the movie has grossed over Rs 73 crore in Tamil Nadu and the worldwide gross is said to be over Rs 110 crore. It has earned Rs 10 crore in Chennai alone.

Among the overseas centres, Vivegam has done well in Malaysia and a few other regions.

Vivegam is an action thriller in which AK (Ajith), a former member from the counter-terrorism squad, seeks revenge against those who betrayed him. Kajal Aggarwal plays his wife and Vivek Oberoi is seen in a negative role.

The Sathyajyothi Films-bankrolled movie has been written and helmed by Siruthai Siva, who has directed Ajith for the third time after Veeram and Vedalam.