Anirudh Ravichander has come out with yet another interesting album. The audio of music director's Vivegam, which has Ajith and Kajal Aggarwal in the leads, was launched on Monday, August 7.

The movie has six songs and a theme track. Raja Kumari, Shashaa Tirupati, Namratha, Pooja, MM Manasi, Poorvi Koutish, Pradeep Kumar, Harish Swaminathan, Mali Manoj and Yogi B have sung the songs for the album. Anirudh himself has lent his voice for a couple of tracks.

Below, we bring to you the music review of the Vivegam album.

Surviva is the opening song in the album that wins the listeners' attention in the first hearing itself. The catchy tune backed by some inspiring lines makes it an instant hit.

Thalai Viduthalai begins with Ajith mouthing a powerful dialogue and that leaves his fans in awe. It is a high on energy song like Surviva and it is a sure shot winner.

Anirudh returns with Kadhalaada, a melodious track. The number will be loved by those, who love soft music.

Veriyera is yet another fast-paced track and it is a motivational song that highlights the hero's zeal to overcome the hurdles. It is believed that this number will have the visuals of Ajith in the snows preparing hard for the battle, the posters of which have already gone viral.

Kadhalaada (Reprise) is the slightly modified version of Kadhalaada number. A flawless romantic track that is soothing to ears.

Never Give Up number is on the lines of western songs. The English lines and the style of rendition give an international appeal to the number.

Overall, the album has many songs that win the hearts of the audience and it is easily one of the best albums composed by Anirudh.