The first look of Ajith's Vivegam, which was earlier known as Thala 57, was released a few days ago. Now, there is an update on the teaser and trailer releases of the upcoming Tamil movie, written and directed by Siruthai Siva.

Also read: Raghava Lawrence praises Ajith's six-pack abs, prays for the success of Vivegam

The makers are said to have devised a clear strategy for the release of the teaser, audio and trailer of the film. Sources now say that the teaser will be unveiled on April 14 on the occasion of the Tamil New Year.

It will be followed by the release of the trailer on May 1 to coincide with the birthday celebration of Ajith. The audio of the movie is likely to be unveiled at the end of May or early June. But the exact date does not seem to have been decided yet.

Vivegam will be released worldwide on June 22 on the occasion of the Eid festival. The movie will be released in Tamil alone and will be dubbed into Telugu later.

Meanwhile, the first look of Ajith's Vivegam has received stupendous response. The icing on the cake is that celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Rana Daggubati, Dhanush and Venkat Prabhu have praised the look.

However, some viewers pointed out that Ajith's six-pack abs are not real and that it is a photoshopped creation. The director has now reacted to the issue by saying that Thala has worked hard to get the physique and the look was not created using technology. "People will come to know it when the movie releases," he said.

Vivegam marks the third union of Ajith with Siruthai Siva, after their successful movies, Veeram and Vedalam. The latest film has Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan in the female lead roles.