The first look poster of Vivegam, which was earlier called Thala 57, has garnered highly positive reviews from the fans of Ajith. The actor's chiseled physique and the tag line – believe in yourself – have impressed the viewers. Many celebrities too are in awe of the actor's new look.

Cutting across language and age barriers, the first look of Vivegam has impressed the celebrities. Below, we bring to you the comments posted by them on Twitter about Ajith's look.

Sivakarthikeyan: Thala looks terrific

Rana Daggubati: Wow wow wow!! Outstanding! This is motivational this is inspirational! Really such phenomenal dedication! Ajit Sir you are truly a rockstar!

Vivek Anand Oberoi: I'm the lucky one, just saw the first look of #Thala57 stole a glimpse from @directorsiva 's phone! Its AAAwesome!

Actor Gunalan: Saw this IDOL & shook hands in Nadigar Sangam protest -SPEECHLESS. Saw this first look poster - SPEECHLESS #Vivegham #Thala57 #thalaajith

Viveka Lyricist: #VIVEGAM great.....first look #ak57 #thala57

Balaji Mohan: When a star puts in that extra effort eventhough fans r happy just to see him on screen..mania happens! #Vivegam

Thaman SS: This is it !! #Thala57FirstLook we have to appreciate his hard work to be like this !! It will be our #thalaAjith 's biggest ever #vivegam

Chandran: Transformation Level - Thala *PRO* #thala was & is an inspiration to many :) Wow #Vivegam

Vikram Prabhu: "BElieve in YOUrself"To work thro all that pain & achieve this is Amazing!Wishing #Ajith sir & @directorsiva a hattrick with #Vivegam !

Dhananjayan Govind: Thala #Ajith sir looks fantastic in #Vivegam... Lot of hard work from him & @directorsiva... Best wishes Team, @SathyaJyothi_

ArunVijay: Killer look!! "Believe in yourself" Apt #Vivegam #ThalaRocks !!

J Anbazhagan: Mind blowing pic of #Thala in #Vivegam, it was well worth to wait for 1 year. Ajith is still energetic & proved himself a legend once again.

Ganesh Venkatram: Proud to be a #Thala fan, D sheer will powr & determination of ths man #Ajith sir, Inspiring to an all new Level..#Vivekgam @SureshChandraa

Khushbusundar: Hmmmm...naan appave sonnen..Thala na Thala dhaan..my George Clooney is now my Hugh Jackman. .watte transformation..loving it..

Aishwarya Rajessh: First thing ones I got up saw #Thala57FirstLook yappaaa Marana mass

Madhan Karky: Super FL. Best wishes to you director Siva and team. For #Vivegam. Waiting for your power-packed dialogues and poetry-packed lyrics.

Arya: Woowwww.. Thala rocking superb first look

Vijay Yesudas: Phaaaaaa #Thala57FirstLook Woww-Kalakkeettenga-Really can imagine the struggle he must have gone through to work for this-Hats off

Soundara Raja Actor: wowwwwww...looks like hollywood picture #Thala wat a look ...waiting for this rock..!

Kalaiyarasan: Mass Powerful stunning first look.. Love u thalaaaaaaaaaaa

Rahul Ravindran: Oh my god! What discipline it must've taken!

Harshika Poonacha: Wowwwww.... #Thala .Love your hardwork and dedication thala..proud to be your fan

Akshara Haasan: Vivegam. Wisdom with Valour

Parvatii Nair: Wow, what a first look! The most handsome, dedicated and hardest working actor in the industry - Ajith sir #Vivegam #thala

Atharvaa: Now we're talking ! Mass first look Good Luck @SathyaJyothi_ & Team #Vivegham #Thala57FirstLook

Sibi Sathyaraj: Mindblowing!

Jai: THALA #57 First look!! Masssssss!!!

Jayam Ravi: Thala

Dhanush: Oh yes :)

PREMGI: THALAAAAAAA

Editor Ruben: Glory to God!Here s the first look of #Vivegam

Madonna Sebastian: Electrifying Ajith sir #Vivegam

Adhik Ravichandran: Thalaaaaaa!!!! #Vivegam is verithanam congrats my dear @directorsiva sir and my darling @AntonyLRuben ....sai blessings

Remya Nambeesan: #Vivegam it is Wishing for the third consecutive success for Ajith sir-@directorsiva combo. The title & FL just pumps up the expectation