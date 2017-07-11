Akshara Haasan is presently in the limelight for working with Ajith in his upcoming movie Vivegam. She has gained more attention from the Tamil film than her debut movie Shamitabh in Bollywood. Now, the actress is planning her next movie and in the process, she is set to give a nod for a Kannada film.

Yes, Akshara Haasan has been in talks for a Kannada movie and it has reached the final stages. Although she has not signed on the dotted lines, it is believed that the formalities will be wrapped up in the weeks to come.

The forthcoming movie is produced by Kanakapura Srinivas on RS Productions and Nagshekhar of Sanju Weds Geetha and Masthi Gudi fame is directing the movie.

The untitled film marks the debut of Vikram, the son of Crazy Star Ravichandran. The makers have plans to launch the project in August and it is likely to be simultaneously made in Tamil-Kannada.

Vivegam Second Song

The second song titled Thalai Viduthalai from Vivegam hit the internet with a bang on Sunday, July 9. The track has been received overwhelmingly by the fans. They are impressed by the energetic beats and lyrics that lift the mood of the listeners.

Akshara Haasan has completed the shooting of Vivegam, which will hit the screens in August. She has also been working with her father as an assistant director in his upcoming film Sabaash Naidu.