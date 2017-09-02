Ajith's Vivegam has ended its first week on a high note. The Tamil movie, which was released on 24 August, has performed well in eight days in Tamil Nadu.

Going by the trade reports, Vivegam has grossed Rs 54 crore in eight days at the Tamil Nadu box office. The distributors' share is above Rs 30 crore. In Chennai city alone, the movie has grossed over Rs 7 crore.

Vivegam was released in over 700 screens in Tamil Nadu. It had a solo release during the Independence Day weekend. The holiday time played a major role in attracting the audience to theatres as the movie met with phenomenal response for the advance booking across the state

The pre-release buzz reflected in collections as Vivegam earned Rs 16.5 crore on the first day. It is now the second biggest opener in Tamil Nadu after Rajinikanth's Kabali that minted Rs 21.5 crore on the first day last year.

Although Vivegam opened to mixed reviews, it did not impact its business in the first weekend as the Ajith-starrer ended up raking in Rs 41.9 crore with distributors' share of Rs 25.4 crore, as per leading trade tracker Andhra Box Office.

In the next few days, the business witnessed a normal dip and added a little over Rs 12 crore to its tally to take its 8-day first week collection to Rs 54 crore.

The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights have fetched Rs 85.5 crore for the producer.

Vivegam is an international-spy thriller in which Ajith and Vivek Oberoi plays the lead. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen Ajith's wife, while Akshara Haasan has done an extended cameo.