Ajith's Vivegam has come out with flying colours at the Chennai box office. In the first weekend, the Tamil movie has made an earth-shattering business and has become the highest first weekend grosser of 2017 in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Vivegam has minted Rs 5.75 crore at the Chennai box office in the first weekend. In the opening day, it raked in Rs 1.22 crore and has a good growth on the following day by collecting Rs 1.51 crore. The increase in the footfall is largely credited to the Ganesh Charturthi festival holiday.

The industry had expected the collection of Vivegam to slightly drop on Saturday, but surprisingly the movie performed better than first two days. It minted Rs 1.55 crore. On Sunday, the business dipped by a few lakhs as it earned Rs 1.47 crore to take its 4-day total tally to Rs 5.75 crore.

The movie has now beaten the record of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which had collected Rs 3.24 crore in three-day first weekend. It has to be noted that the three-day collection of Ajith's film stands at Rs 4.28.

Vivegam has also surpassed the collection of Vijay's Bairavaa, which had raked in Rs 3.09 crore in the four-day first weekend.

Meanwhile, the Ajith-starrer has not only performed well in Chennai, but across Tamil Nadu. The first weekend gross is estimated to be over Rs 60 crore. However, this is not the official number and the makers are yet to open up on the business made by Vivegam.

Vivegam has made fantastic business in Bengaluru and parts of Kerala. It has done well in US and Malaysia.

The movie is written and directed by Siruthai Siva. The Sathya Jyothi-films produced flick is an international-spy thriller in which Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi are in the key roles.