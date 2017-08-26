Ajith and Kajal Aggarwal's Vivegam has received a phenomenal opening at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie, which was expected to become the biggest opener in the state, has now settled down at the second place as it failed to surpass the business of Rajinikanth's Kabali.

Vivegam has minted Rs 16.5 crore on the opening day from over 700 screens. The Kollywood movie has failed to beat the record of Rajinikanth's Kabali, which collected Rs 21.5 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on the opening day last year.

However, this is the biggest opening in Ajith's career as Vivegam has broken the record of his previous best of Rs 15.5 crore set by Vedalam. The Siruthai Siva's film had a solo release, which helped the movie to get the maximum number of screens.

It is now followed by Vijay's Theri (Rs 13.25 crore) and Rajinikanth's Lingaa (Rs 12.80 crore)

On its second day, Vivegam enjoyed a similar response from the audience. Going by the early predictions, Vivegam has added over Rs 8.5 crore to take its two-day total tally to about Rs 25 crore.

The response is not only good in Tamil Nadu, but also in Karnataka and a few foreign countries.

Meanwhile, the collection of Vivegam has been good in the US. "At the #USA BO, #Vivegam 's Day 2 (Fri) Partial Total of $312,570 overtakes #Vedalam 's Lifetime $288,141 to become #Thala 's 3rd Highest... [sic]" trade tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted.

The business of Vivegam is expected to remain stable in the next two days considering fairly positive reviews.

The entire theatrical rights of Vivegam have been sold to Rs 120 crore and it should earn above Rs 150 crore to be declared 'hit' at the box office.