Ajith's Vivegam dominated the Chennai box office in its second weekend. Despite a few new movie releases, the Kollywood film continued to be in the top position in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Going by the trade reports, Vivegam has minted close to Rs 9 crore at the Chennai box office by the end of its second weekend. The movie enjoyed a good occupancy rates in theatres on Saturday and Sunday.

Vivegam was released in massive number of screens in Chennai on 24 August. In the opening weekend, the film had earned Rs 5.22 crore in the first four days. In the first week, the film had earned over Rs 7.2 crore in the first week.

The film has done well across Tamil Nadu after getting an earth-shattering opening. Vivegam had minted Rs 41.9 crore with distributors' share of Rs 25.4 crore in the opening weekend and ended its first week by raking in Rs 54 crore. The 11-day total gross now stands somewhere at Rs 58 crore.

The Ajith-starrer should perform well at the box office for the next few weeks to be considered as a 'hit' film at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Vivegam is the third union of director Siruthai Siva with Ajith after Veeram and Vedalam. The latest film is an international spy thriller made with a huge budget. The film is about a ex-member from the anti-terrorist squad, who seeks revenge after being betrayed by his friend.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is the baddie in Vivegam in which Kajal Aggarwal plays the female lead. Akshara Haasan has done an extended guest appearance.