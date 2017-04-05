Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo, starring Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan Shah and Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara Haasan, is set to release on Friday, April 7. The film, directed by Manish Harishankar, also has Gurmeet Choudhary and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.

Although a small budget film, it has managed to be in news, thanks to the legacy of Naseeruddin Shah and Kamal Haasan.

It is surprising that most of the elite actors' children, who have tried their luck in the film industry, have failed to make a mark for themselves, despite good launchpads. Their failure could be partly because of lack of talent and partly because of the pressure to live up to expectations.

Let us take a look at some of the elite actor's children who are struggling to make a name for themselves:

Vinod Khanna's son Rahul: Rahul made debut in Deepa Mehta's 1947 Earth alongside Aamir Khan. Although he earned praises for his role, and later featured in a few other movies, he couldn't make it big like his father.

Smita Patil's son Prateik Babbar: Prateik made his debut in Aamir Khan's 2008 production venture Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, starring Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza. The film was a huge success and Prateik garnered accolades for his role as a supporting actor. Since then, he has worked in many movies, but unfortunately, hasn't grabbed attention with his acting skills.

Anupam Kher's son Sikandar Kher: Sikandar has been part of some of the big banner films with ensemble star cast like Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Players, Aurangzeb and Tere Bin Laden 2. Yet, he has failed to come up with goods.

Naseeruddin's son Vivaan: Vivaan too has worked with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on Happy New Year, followed by Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in Bombay Velvet. He is yet to showcase his mettle as a lead actor and with Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, we hope Vivaan manages to live up to the viewers' expectations.

Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara Haasan: Although fairly a newcomer to the industry, Akshara hasn't amused audience with her acting talent. She got her big break in Shamitabh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush.