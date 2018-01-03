Keerthy Suresh' career graph seems to be going up and smooth as she is bagging back to back films, that too with A-listers. After working with big stars like Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Suriya and Sivakarthikeyan, the Kerala-based actress is likely to be cast opposite Ajith in his next film Viswasam.

Rumours are rife that Keerthy Suresh has been approached and the talks are still on. The actress is keen to be part of the Ajith-starrer, but managing dates seem to be a major concern. Currently, she is working on Vikram's Saamya Square, Vishal's Sandakozhi 2 and Telugu film, Mahanati.

The 25-year-old is also in talks for a few projects and her dates are full for the next 12 months. Hence, Keerthy Suresh is rumoured to be taking her own sweet time. However, people close to the development are hopeful of a positive outcome.

Viswasam is bankrolled by Sathyajyothi Films and directed by Siruthai Siva, who is collaborating with Ajith after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. It is said to be an action film in which Thala will be playing a cop.

After sporting salt-and-pepper look in the last couple of films, Ajith will be reportedly seen sporting brown hair.

The movie will hit the floors during Pongal festival and will be ready for the release by Diwali 2018.

As far as the technical team is concerned, Yuvan Shankar Raja, who was approached to compose the music, has opted out of the film. Hence, the offer has gone again to Anirudh Ravichander, who composed songs for Ajith-Siruthai Siva's previous films like Vedalam and Vivegam.

Vetri has been roped in to handle the cinematography department.