Vistara has announced a 24-hour anniversary sale with fares starting as low as Rs 1,099 for the economy class. The limited period sale offers all-inclusive fares starting Rs 1,099 for travel between January 17 and April 18.

Bookings are open until 11:59 pm on January 9. Under this offer, the passengers do not have to pay anything extra for onboard gourmet meals and seat selection. The limited period sale offers low fares for all three cabin classes of Vistara, with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 1,099 in Economy, Rs 2,599 in Premium Economy and Rs 7,499 in Business Class, the airline said in a press release.

A minimum of eight days advance purchase is required to avail the offer. Seats are available on first-come-first-serve basis.

"In a short span of time, Vistara has shown the Indian flier that flying is actually something you can look forward to once again. As we turn three, this celebration sale is our way of saying 'thank you' to our customers for the love they have given us, and to invite more flyers to 'fly the new feeling' in the new year, to see the difference for themselves at extremely attractive fares," said Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer of Vistara Airlines.

Vistara has a fleet of 17 Airbus A320 aircraft and connects 22 destinations across the country with over 700 flights a week. The anniversary special sale is on for destinations including Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Lucknow, Ranchi, Srinagar, Port Blair and Chennai.