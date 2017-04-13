Vishu, the Hindu New Year is considered to be the most auspicious festival celebrated by Keralites across the world, and it falls on April 14, this year. Easter, one of the important days for Christians, who commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, is celebrated one day later.

In order to celebrate the festive season, the entertainment channels in Malayalam have lined up to premiere some of the blockbuster movies released in 2016. It includes Mohanlal's Pulimurugan, Mammootty's Thoppil Joppan, Biju Menon's Swarna Kaduva, Kuncacko Boban's Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho, Vijay's Bairavaa, Dileep's Welcome to Central Jail, Vikram's Iru Mugan and director Nadhirshah's Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan, among many others as Vishu specials.

Entertainment channel Asianet has bagged the satellite rights of Mollywood blockbuster Pulimurugan, which has become the first Malayalam movie to enter Rs 150 crore club. The action thiller, helmed by Vysakh will make its TV premiere at 7 pm on April 14 as a Vishu treat to the fans of the superstar. The comedy entertainer Swara Kaduva will be screened at 4 pm on the same day, apart from Dileep's Two Countries and Dhyan Sreenivasan's Adi Kapyare Kootamani. Meanwhile, Iru Mugan and Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan will be aired on Mazhavil Manorama at 1 pm and 5 pm, respectively on Friday.

Among the movies making its TV premiere on Easter includes Kamal Haasan's Papanasam, director Ganesh Raj's Aanandam, Mohanlal's Janatha Garage, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Oozham among many others.

Here is the full schedule of Vishu and Easter special movies on Malayalam channels:

April 14 (Vishu special movies)

Asianet

Two Countries - 9 am

Adi Kapyare Kootamani - 1 pm

Swarna Kaduva - 4 pm

Pulimurugan - 7 pm

Mazhavil Manorama

Iru Mugan - 1 pm

Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan 5 pm

Surya TV

Thoppil Joppan

Welcome to Central Jail

Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho

Bairavaa - 7 pm

April 15

Mazhavil Manorama

Kismath - 4 pm

April 16 (Easter special)

Asianet

Janatha Garage - 10 am

Oozham - 1:30 pm

Marubhoomiyile Aana - 4:30 pm

Oppam - 7 pm

Mazhavil Manorama

Papanasam - 12 pm

Aanandam - 7 pm