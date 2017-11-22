Kollywood producer Ashok Kumar committed suicide at his apartment in Alwarthirunagar, Chennai, on Tuesday, November 21. In his suicide note, he blamed a financer for forcing him to end his life.

Madurai-based Ashok Kumar, a relative of filmmaker-actor Sasikumar, revealed in his death note about the pressure that he was under after borrowing money from a man named Anbu Chezhiyan. The deceased had taken money seven years ago and the financer charged an exorbitant amount of interest.

In the last six months, Anbu Chezhiyan was harassing him and threatened to kidnap his family members if he failed to clear the borrowed amount. Ashok Kumar stated that he was left with only two options – to kill the financer or commit suicide. He chose the second option in frustration.

Sasikumar has filed a complaint with Valasaravakkam police station and he was accompanied by filmmakers like Bala, Samuthirakani, Karu Pazhaniappan and Ameer.

Ashok Kumar had associated in films as co-producer in Eesan and Poraali. His Kodi Veeran would be out soon.

A case of abetment of suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the body has been sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

Police told The Hindu that more sections would be added under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act, if it is proven that Anbu Chezhiyan was lending money at unreasonably high rates of interest.

Meanwhile, Vishal, the President of Tamil Nadu Producers' Council and Secretary of Nadigar Sangam, has condoled the death and requested producers to approach the council if they need any help. He has requested police to consider this as a murder and not a suicide.

Vishal has also warned financers, who fleece money by charging exorbitant interest from producers. Below, find the complete letter that he posted on his Facebook: