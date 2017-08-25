Moving on from the dramatic exit as chief executive and managing director of Infosys, Vishal Sikka will now most likely join Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP) as chief technical officer (CTO), according to multiple sources.

Last Friday, Vishal Sikka's shock resignation as chief executive spurred several disputes between board members and founders of Infosys. Sikka resigned from his position citing baseless, malicious and increasingly personal attacks.

Although, Sikka said early last week that he would continue in Infosys as executive vice-chairman, he resigned from this position as well in less than a week. Nandan Nilekani's come back mostly triggered his departure from the IT giant.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani returned to Infosys as its chairman on Thursday, in a bid that he will solve the ongoing problems that the company is facing at the moment. However, Sikka likely knows what will be his next job.

According to a Times of India report, he will most likely fill in the position of chief technology officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). HPE has not filled the position since Martin Fink had stepped down as CTO, last year. Sikka is said to have been offered that role.

The American IT major headquartered in California was formed in 2015 as a part of splitting of the Hewlett-Packard (HP) company. HPE sells data centre hardware and software while HP sells personal computers and printers.

HPE's offer to Sikka came at a time when Sikka claimed that he had been disturbed by the personal attacks on him from the Infosys founders propelled by which he had to resign from his post.

In fact, after Sikka left the throne, an ex-board member of the IT firm also wrote an open letter to its co-founder Narayana Murthy accusing him of hurting the tech giant's morale with his constant attacks.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, who also admires Murthy, returned to Infosys as its chairman on Thursday, in a bid that he will solve the ongoing problems that the company is facing at the moment. His return could have triggered Sikka's exit from the company.

Sikka, worked as the CTO of German software maker SAP before joining Infosys three years ago and has a doctorate in artificial intelligence from Stanford University. He used his technical proficiency to introduce new automation and innovation at Infosys.