Vishal Krishna, the President of Tamil Film Producers' Council and Secretary of Nadigar Sangam, has stated that he is ready for marriage. The actor has said that he would tie the knot in January 2019.

The actor who was spotted at Chennai airport on Friday, February 9, claimed that the construction of Nadigar Sangam new building will be completed by December 2018 and the first thing that he would do is bid goodbye to his singlehood.

However, Vishal refused to talk about the bride with whom he is going to tie the knot. For years, he has been reportedly seeing Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Although they have denied the rumours about the wedding, there were ample of hints on the couple sharing a special relationship.

It is interesting to note that Vishal and Varalaxmi's father Sarathkumar do not share a cordial relationship. They have been at loggerheads over the last few years and the differences between them reached the peak during last Nadigar Sangam elections, in which Vishal's men defeated Sarathkumar's faction.

Vishal had pledged to enter wedlock only after the completion of Nadigar Sangam's new building.

On the professional front, Vishal is currently working on PS Mithran's Irumbu Thirai, which has Samantha as the female lead. N Lingusamy's Sandakozhi 2 and Prabhudheva's Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja.

On the other hand, Varalaxmi is busy with the films like Echcharikkai, Kanni Raasi, Shakthi, Mr. Chandramouli and Ammayi. In addition to this project, she is also part of Vishal's Sandakozhi 2.