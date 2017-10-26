Salman Khan's much-awaited movie of the year – Tiger Zinda Hai – is set to hit the screens this Christmas. But something else too got leaked and Salman Khan fans are going berserk about it on Twitter. Hashtag #Swagsekarengesabkaswagat is going viral.

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani also reacted on the same.

He tweeted; "Where do you guys get your info from? Hashtag abhi se hi trend kar lo! Truly, @BeingSalmanKhan fans rule the internet! #TigerZindaHai. [sic.]"

Check out some of the Twitter reactions.

The makers of the movie released a poster which features Katrina Kaif and Salman in a killer look on October 25.

Both the actors are firing bullets and look wounded. This hottest on-screen pair can look sexy in any avatar, isn't it?

However, their look surely reminds us of Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz from Knight and Day. Will Katrina and Salman be the next action couple on-screen?

While a lot of them have deleted the video, we got hold of this one. Check out the track with Raftaar's rap in the song too.

On Looop !! ????

These 15 Seconds are enough for me ?? ! #SwagSeKarengeSabkaSwagat #TigerZindaHai pic.twitter.com/fIXqFUSgDK — Watch TZH from 22Dec (@iSahill_) October 25, 2017

But I really cant stop listening to it. Let others wait. Till then, I'll just say #SwagSeKarengeSabkaSwagat (humming the tune in my mind) ?? — Nayab (@me_Nayab) October 25, 2017

This #SwagSeKarengeSabkaSwagat track has got some amazing tunes with exquisite picturesque scenes..can’t wait #TigerZindaHai — Sandilya Routray (@beingsandilya) October 25, 2017

Where do you guys get your info from? Hashtag abhi se hi trend kar lo! ? Truly, @BeingSalmanKhan fans rule the internet! #TigerZindaHai https://t.co/2cvbb5ZMsg — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 25, 2017

The makers of Tiger Zinda Hai have been sharing some interesting pictures from the sets of the film at regular intervals.

While some of the photos show Salman and Katrina Kaif's chemistry, others give a hint of the high-octane action sequences.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to have some breath-taking action scenes. It was reported that the makers of the movie had roped in action directors from Hollywood.

Apart from the action sequences, fans are also thrilled to see Salman and Katrina together on screen again after a long time.

The two stars have of late been bonding big time, and there had been rumours of the former lovebirds' growing closeness.

Not just Sallu bhai, but even Katrina will reportedly be seen kicking some butt in the movie.

Ek Tha Tiger — directed by Kabir Khan — was a big hit. Now, Ali Abbas Zafar is taking the franchise forward.

Salman and Ali had earlier collaborated for Sultan, one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies ever.