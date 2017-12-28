Ace Bollywood director and composer Vishal Bhardwaj returns to Mollywood as composer after a 19-year gap with Fahadh Faasil's Carbon. The movie, directed by veteran cinematographer Venu, is touted to have some soul-stirring melodies from Bollywood's most wanted tunesmith.

In a recently released making video from the makers of Carbon, Vishal Bhardwaj is seen having a good time with the singers and other technicians during a recording session. The much-expected audio launch is scheduled on 29th December at Lulu Mall, Kochi.

Vishal Bhardwaj first visited Mollywood as a composer through Venu's directorial debut, Daya in 1999. The movie was noted for Manju Warrier playing the male protagonist and Vishal Bhardhwaj's melodious rendering of emotions.

The multi tasking showman of Bollywood had a bad time at the box office when his last directorial venture, the star-studded Rangoon sank at the box office. He is all set to direct Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan for his next Bollywood outing.

An untitled project with three female characters in the lead is also on the cards for the musician- turned-filmmaker who melted music lovers across the nation with soulful tunes like Dil To Bachcha Hai Ji (Ishqiya), Khul Kabhi Toh (Haider), Beedi Jalaile Jigar Se Piya (Omakra), and Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan (Maachis).

On the other hand, Venu makes his return to the director's chair after a gap. His last Mollywood outing was the Mammootty starrer, Munnariyippu, in 2014, which was hailed by the critics for its razor-sharp portrayal of crime and punishment.

Venu, who is considered as one of the best cinematographers in the country with three national awards for Best Cinematography to his credit, has roped in Bollywood's ace cinematographer KU Mohanan to crank the camera.

The recently released trailer of Carbon was well received by the viewers and the movie is lined up for an early January release.

Carbon has Fahadh Faasil playing the lead role with Mamta Mohandas playing the female counterpart and Nedumudi Venu, Dileesh Pothan, Soubn Shahir, Ashokan, Vijayaraghavan, Lena, Master Chetan Lal, and Sharafudheen playing important roles.