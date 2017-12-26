After a grand reception in Delhi on December 21, the newlywed couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all set to host their second reception in Mumbai for their industry friends on December 26 at The St Regis Mumbai.

And while the Delhi reception was no less than a dreamy event, Virushka's Mumbai reception will see many Bollywood A-listers coming under one roof to celebrate the occassion.

The preparations are in full swing and hosts Virat and Anushka have already made their way to the five-star hotel in Lower Parel. And considering the excitement of the fans, here is how the stage is being set for the dreamy couple.

The hall has been completely dolled up for the reception with dark blue lights and royal carpets with music speakers. And as we have seen Virat and Anushka shaking their leg together on Punjabi numbers at their Delhi reception, we expect the same enthusiasm when they will meet up with their Bollywood and cricket friends.

And undoubtedly, all eyes will be on Virushka and their glamourous outfits with which the two are taking over the internet.

It's going to be a grand affair, as many popular Bollywood celebrities will grace the ceremony. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan and many big names are expected to be on the guest list, including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

The guest list will also include Virat's fellow cricketers like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma.